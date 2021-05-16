Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in India

Dr Reddy’s signed a pact last year with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to market 250 million doses of the vaccine. The vaccine was developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, with RDIF responsible for commercializing the vaccine globally via manufacturing and distribution pacts. Out of the total 250 million, Dr Reddy’s will be importing about 15-20% in the next two months before local production takes off. In India, RDIF has manufacturing pacts with six companies—Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, Panacea Biotec and Shilpa Medicare—to collectively produce over 850 million doses per year.