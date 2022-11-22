Second batch of Tamil delegation reaches Varanasi to attend ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

New Delhi: The second batch of Tamil delegation comprising students, cultural artists, academicians, litterateurs, historians reached Kashi on Tuesday morning to attend the month long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, said the Ministry of Education.
After attending the festival in Kashi, the delegation will visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya.
“More delegates in similar groups from various parts of Tamil Nadu will reach Kashi in different batches to participate in the month long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’. Apart from Varanasi, they will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya," the ministry added.
The objective of this people-to-people exchange programme is to bring the traditions of knowledge and culture closer together, while building an understanding of shared heritage and strengthen ties between the people of these two regions.
“The delegation from Tamil Nadu will be able to understand the historical importance of ancient city of Kashi. During the course of the month-long event, various cultural groups from Tamil Nadu will organize cultural programs in Kashi," the ministry said.
The ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 November, 2022. Apart from the delegation from Tamil Nadu, local residents of Kashi in large numbers are also participating in the month-long event.
The first batch of delegates visited ghats of the holy river Ganga, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Tathagat Ghat and Mulgandha Kuti Vihar at Sarnath and the exhibition sites located at the sprawling Banaras Hindu University campus on Monday.
The month-long Sangamam will also showcase Tamil literature, education, culture and cuisine. A total of 75 stalls have been set up in Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will run till December 16, acting as a bridge between South India and North India through agriculture, culture, literature, music, food, handloom and handicraft, and folk art.
