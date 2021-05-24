Second covid-19 wave slowed down air travel recovery: ICRA

"The passenger traffic growth is now estimated at 80%-85% year-on-year (y-o-y) in FY22 as against our earlier projection of 130%-135% y-o-y. This is factoring in the assumption that the majority of population (above 18 years) will be vaccinated by December 2021, in line with the government of India's vaccination policy targets, and the impact of third wave (if any) to be minimal due to mass vaccination," Jain said and added that domestic air travel is expected to recover to pre-covid levels by FY23 and the international sector by FY24.