Second covid wave a 'test of fire' India will have to go through: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI : Foreign minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday described the second wave of covid-19 infections, which is devastating the country, as a “test of fire" that India will have to go through. He was speaking at an event in London titled “Does India have a plan? Survival to revival".

The minister said India would maintain its economic course, which has included some major economic reforms, including production linked incentives (PLI) schemes that encourage global firms to set up units in India and incentivizes the setting up of factories. The aim of the reforms introduced last year was to revive economic growth hit by India’s hard lockdown in the early stages of covid-19 cases being detected.

“It’s a test of fire we will have to come through. But I think the economic foundations, the economic course will remain steady. It will be increasingly bold and more reformist," the minister said and added that there would be no backtracking from reforms. “What is most important for me is that our own businessmen have confidence in our prospects because they then pass that on to the rest of the world. I can see that sense of optimism even now," he said.

Answering questions on criticism levelled by domestic and international quarters on India’s seeming lack of preparedness to tackle a particularly vicious second wave of infections, Jaishankar admitted to some “societal complacency" when infections tapered down during late 2020.

“What was the mood of the country in the beginning of the year? It was to get the economy going, get normalcy back. As the numbers went down, the attempt to instil confidence, which was completely understandable, created the kind of societal complacency that I think all of us are part of," the minister said.

Asked whether political gatherings ahead of elections to five states could have played a role in spreading infections, the minister said that India was a “deeply political society".

“Suppose the government had said at that time ‘lets not do the elections’, imagine what would be the reaction?... Elections are sacrosanct," he said. “I think there are times when we can discuss that to our heart’s content," he said referring to allowing large numbers of people at the poll rallies. “But there are times when we need to pull up our socks and say ‘Look there is a crisis which is almost existential. Let’s put the blame game aside, lets look at what we can do.’"

On the question of India exporting vaccines as it rolled out a vaccination programme at home, Jaishankar pointed out that the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covidshield vaccine was a product of international cooperation and that India was “under obligation to supply it to a large part of the world". Indian vaccine manufacturers had indicated that they would scale up production but there was a question mark on the raw materials coming in given that supply chains ran through 30 countries. “The raw material inflow to do the predictable expansion in capacity wasn’t coming. That wasn’t coming because there were other pull factors, particularly towards the US," he said, referring to some embargoes on the export of certain vaccine manufacturing associated products to India.

“We didn’t get into the higher gradient (of vaccine production) we had hoped for," the minister said.

For the future, India has a plan to respond to the second wave, to expand vaccination and to get the economy on track. “India has many plans and the aim is to get all this done," the minister added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.