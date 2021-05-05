Second covid wave a 'test of fire' India will have to go through: Jaishankar

On the question of India exporting vaccines as it rolled out a vaccination programme at home, Jaishankar pointed out that the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covidshield vaccine was a product of international cooperation and that India was “under obligation to supply it to a large part of the world". Indian vaccine manufacturers had indicated that they would scale up production but there was a question mark on the raw materials coming in given that supply chains ran through 30 countries. “The raw material inflow to do the predictable expansion in capacity wasn’t coming. That wasn’t coming because there were other pull factors, particularly towards the US," he said, referring to some embargoes on the export of certain vaccine manufacturing associated products to India.