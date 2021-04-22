Second covid wave dampens future real estate sentiment index

“Since Q4 2020, the real estate sector had started seeing a meaningful recovery. However, with the second wave of covid raging in India, the future sentiments have weakened, as the industry stakeholders grapple with the pandemic related uncertainties. With industry players turning cautious, the six-month outlook for real estate has weakened across the parameters of demand, supply and pricing in Q1 2021, even while the sentiment scores continue to remain in the optimistic zone," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist and national director research, Knight Frank.