Second covid wave grips India on first anniversary of lockdown

Maharashtra reported 30,535 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, which could send the country's overall cases to nearly four-month high when national data is released later on Monday.

Maharashtra, India's most industrialised state and home to its financial capital Mumbai, has been accounting for more than 60% of the country's total cases after a full-scale reopening of its economy unleashed a second wave of infections late last month.

The state recorded 99 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 2.15%, which is higher than the national figure of around 1.5%.

