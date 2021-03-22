Second covid wave grips India on first anniversary of lockdown

Second covid wave grips India on first anniversary of lockdown1 min read . 10:36 AM IST
A year ago, India had observed what Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a people's curfew
Maharashtra reported 30,535 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, which could send the country's overall cases to nearly four-month high when national data is released later on Monday.
A year ago, India had observed what Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a people's curfew, marking the start of a chaotic nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the virus. With 11.6 million cases, India is now the worst-affected country after the United States and Brazil.
Maharashtra, India's most industrialised state and home to its financial capital Mumbai, has been accounting for more than 60% of the country's total cases after a full-scale reopening of its economy unleashed a second wave of infections late last month.
The state recorded 99 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 2.15%, which is higher than the national figure of around 1.5%.
