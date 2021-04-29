Second covid wave in India could peak in 20 days, says SBI report

"However, there is a good news amidst all the gloom. It may be noted that India’s recovery rate that was at 97% at the beginning of the second wave, is now at 82.5%. This 14.5% reduction in recovery rate has happened over a period of 69 days. Based on other countries experience we believe India might reach its second peak when the recovery rate will be at 77.8%," the report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}