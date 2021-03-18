The second wave of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra may be linked to previously uninfected people stepping out after almost a year at home and, if not contained, could lead to more states being hit by similar waves, epidemiologists warned.

“Earlier, a lot of people were careful and taking measures to prevent covid infection. But now, pandemic fatigue is setting in—it has been over a year, so naturally priorities change and now they are starting to come out," said Jayaprakash Muliyil, chairperson of the scientific advisory committee at Chennai’s National Institute of Epidemiology.

He said that as normalcy returns, and more places like schools and offices open up, clusters are likely to develop.

Muliyil said most of the new waves of infections are being seen in people who have not had covid-19 previously, with reinfections seeming to be only a very small part of it. However, data on reinfections is yet to be collated, he said.

After seeing fewer than 15,000 new cases daily for most of January and the first half of February, fresh cases of coronavirus have surged over the last two weeks, especially in Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Since 11 March, the number of new cases every day have again crossed 23,000 and, on Tuesday, India recorded 28,869 new cases, the highest in more than three months, data from covid19india.org showed.

Maharashtra makes up the majority of the new cases, with Mumbai and Pune again seeing a spike. Worryingly, the disease is also spreading in smaller towns and cities such as Beed, Nashik and Nagpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a meeting with chief ministers of all states, pointed to the spike in tier II and III towns and cities, warning this could spread to the villages if not checked.

“Those people who were not getting infected earlier are now getting infected. That includes people who were staying at home earlier. In Maharashtra, some of the districts might be seeing a delayed first wave where a part of the population in some districts had got infected earlier and other parts of the population are getting infected now," said Giridhar Babu, professor and head of life-course epidemiology at Public Health Foundation of India.

The risk of a new wave is there in every city that has a large uninfected population—and as the pool of susceptible people builds up, the cases will keep increasing.

Both Muliyil and Babu said taking covid-19-appropriate measures and increasing vaccination could help contain spread.

India is currently conducting a vaccination drive against covid-19 for healthcare and other frontline workers, as well as those above 60 years of age and people with severe comorbidities who are more than 45 years of age. So far, India has administered over 35 million doses.

