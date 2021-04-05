Second covid wave may dent country’s economic recovery

Maharashtra, which has the highest caseload, imposed a partial lockdown starting Monday along with a night curfew. While malls, bars and hotels have been asked to shut shop, restaurants and other eateries will be open only for takeaways and parcels. However, flights, trains and buses will function normally. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of a possible statewide lockdown if the situation does not ease in a couple of days.

