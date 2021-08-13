The second wave of the pandemic is not yet over and the third wave depends on the Covid appropriate behaviour by the people, said AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Friday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Guleria said, “I would suggest that people should understand that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. Daily, we are getting more than 40,000 cases. It is important for everyone to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. If we follow this, then another wave will not come."

The second wave of ongoing coronavirus pandemic started in April with single-day cases breaching the four lakh mark with a spike in fatalities. The deadly wave, however, started receding in mid-May even as some experts warned of a subsequent wave in August-September. The AIIMS chief, however, said the impact could be lesser.

"If the third wave comes, then also it will be mild only if people follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," said Dr Guleria, at a function while inaugurating a CISF-organised blood donation camp under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to mark the 75 years of of India's independence.

"No better service than blood donation to celebrate India's 75 years. About 1500 people have donated so far," he added.

Recently, IITs of Kanpur and Hyderabad had also predicted another outbreak or the third wave of Covid-19 around mid-August, saying it may peak up in October depending on the type of the virus' variant. If it's more infectious, then cases can increase like the first wave, the premier institutes had predicted.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 40,120 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of cases to 3,21,17,826, while the recovery rate rose to 97.46 per cent, the highest recorded so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Friday.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The ministry said the number of active cases has declined to 3,85,227 or 1.20 per cent of the total cases, the lowest percentage since March 2020.

A decline of 2,760 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The recovery rate has risen to 97.46 per cent, the country's highest since the start of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With agency inputs

