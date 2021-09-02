Second covid wave's impact softer on residential real estate: Icra

“The impact of the second wave has been lower than that witnessed in the first wave due to various factors including the continuing work-from-home by many salaried employees, more localised lockdown restrictions and higher degree of certainty regarding future income levels and stability. The IT/ITES sector has witnessed robust financial performance with increased hiring, which supported the demand from employees in such sectors," said Kapil Banga, sector head and assistant vice-president at Icra.