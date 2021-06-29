Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Second covid wave still not over, we have to be alert: Harsh Vardhan

Second covid wave still not over, we have to be alert: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
1 min read . 01:11 PM IST Livemint

India has administered more Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last two weeks than the number of people who signed up for shots during the period

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan asked Indians to exercise Covid appropriate behaviour and not let the guards down as states unlock after a significant decline in active coronavirus cases.

"Second wave of COVID19 is still not over. Cases have definitely gone down sharply in Delhi but our experience of 1.5 yrs tells us that we shouldn't relax under any circumstance. People & the society should also not be allowed to relax & we have to be alert," Harsh Vardhan said.

"Fortunately, for the past 6 months vaccine is also available. So, through COVID appropriate behaviour and by getting more and more people vaccinated, we can perhaps get success in the fight against COVID, in the time to come," he added.

India has administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last two weeks than the number of people who signed up for shots during the period, government data showed on Tuesday, signalling improving supplies after widespread shortages.

The single-day rise in fresh cases was recorded below 40,000 after 102 days, bringing India's COVID-19 infection tally to 3,03,16,897, while the daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

