Second covid wave will lead to slowdown in India’s smartphone market

NEW DELHI : The Indian smartphone market grew by a healthy 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the first quarter of 2021, but the market is headed for a slowdown this year. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the second quarter of the year will “face growth challenges" under the second wave of covid-19 infections in the country. The smartphone market has also been struggling to meet demand due to a global shortage of chips and other supply issues.

“However, the high shipments from the first quarter should be able to suffice for the immediate demand. But IDC estimates the impact to be less pronounced compared with last year, with factories being operational today and only limited restrictions on logistics/transportation and state-level lockdowns instead of a nationwide lockdown," said Navkendar Singh, research director, client devices and IPDS, at IDC India.

The IDC’s report said that while the total shipment numbers in India was higher compared with last year, the market saw a 14% decline in shipments compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. The country saw 38 million unit shipments of smartphones in the first quarter of 2021. “While the vaccine roll-out programme at the beginning of the year instilled positive sentiments, the onset of the second wave of covid-19 infections towards the end of the quarter resulted in subdued consumed demand," the IDC said in a blog post.

Further, Singh said the recovery in 2021 “might not be as smooth as expected earlier" with uncertainty around the lasting impact of the second wave. While IDC expects a “rebound in consumer sentiments" in the second half of 2021, how much the market grows will be “restricted due to reduced discretionary spending, supply constraints and anticipated price hikes in components" in the upcoming quarters.

Meanwhile, IDC noted that online channels “continued their growth momentum" at 25% y-o-y, while offline channels grew at 13% y-o-y in the first quarter of 2021. Almost 7% of overall shipments were 5G devices.

