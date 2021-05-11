Second covid wave will lead to slowdown in India’s smartphone market

The IDC’s report said that while the total shipment numbers in India was higher compared with last year, the market saw a 14% decline in shipments compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. The country saw 38 million unit shipments of smartphones in the first quarter of 2021. “While the vaccine roll-out programme at the beginning of the year instilled positive sentiments, the onset of the second wave of covid-19 infections towards the end of the quarter resulted in subdued consumed demand," the IDC said in a blog post.