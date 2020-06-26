Second day in a row, Tamil Nadu sees biggest jump in new Covid-19 cases

Second day in a row, Tamil Nadu sees biggest jump in new Covid-19 cases1 min read . 06:26 PM IST
3,645 new coronavirus cases take the state's virus count to 74,622
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
3,645 new coronavirus cases take the state's virus count to 74,622
New Delhi: For second straight day, Tamil Nadu saw highest single-day spike in fresh Covid-19 cases as the state's virus case count nears 75,000-mark.
New Delhi: For second straight day, Tamil Nadu saw highest single-day spike in fresh Covid-19 cases as the state's virus case count nears 75,000-mark.
The southern state reported 3,645 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 74,622. 122 of the new cases are those who returned to the state from either abroad or from other Indian states.
The southern state reported 3,645 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 74,622. 122 of the new cases are those who returned to the state from either abroad or from other Indian states.
Currently, there are 32,305 active cases in the state.
On Thursday, the state had reported 3,509 new virus cases, which was its previous single-day high.
46 deaths have been reported in the state on Friday, taking death toll to 957, the state health department said in its daily health bulletin.
33,675 samples have been tested in the state on Friday, which takes the total number of samples tested so far to over 10.4 lakh.
The total number of recoveries reached 41,357, including 1,358 in the last 24 hours.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated