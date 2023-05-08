Second explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar; Bomb squad reaches the site

A second blast was reported at Heritage Street near Golden Temple, Amritsar on Monday morning. The explosion happened at the spot where a blast left six people injured on Sunday.
According to ANI news agency, bomb squad, and FSL team have reached the spot.
"We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg," Mehtab Singh, ADCP said.
Yesterday, six person reportedly suffered minor injuries, and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in an explosion on a heritage street near Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Panic gripped locals as a loud explosion was heard within a one-km radius of the Golden Temple.
Karandeep Singh, a devotee who was present at the spot, said a few girls travelling in an auto-rickshaw were hit by shards of glass and sustained minor injuries after the explosion. The girls had come from Haryana's Panchkula to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.
According to the Hindustan Times report, the police said yesterday's blast happened at a chimney of a restaurant.
Later Commissioner of Police Amritsar tweeted, "A news related to blasts in #Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control. The investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony, advise all to fact check before sharing".
Later Commissioner of Police Amritsar tweeted, "A news related to blasts in #Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control. The investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony, advise all to fact check before sharing".