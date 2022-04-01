Second heatwave likely to hit north, central and west India after 3 April

“Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Northwest, Central & West India during next 4-5 days. However, intensity of Heat Wave Spell will reduce over Northwest India from 1st April," IMD said in a tweet on Thursday. According to IMD’s monthly outlook for temperature and rainfall in April, above normal temperatures are likely over most parts of northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India. The average rainfall over the country is most likely to be normal. Below normal rainfall is likely in most areas of northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India.