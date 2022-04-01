Second heatwave likely to hit north, central and west India after 3 April

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Central and northwest India saw the mercury soar beyond 40 degrees Celsius in March. After a brief respite, the temperature started rising again on 28 March
NEW DELHI :
A second heatwave could hit northern, central and western parts of the country in April, experts warned even as India weathered an unusually strong hot spell in March.
The heat-humidity combination costs India 259 billion labour hours per year, according to a Duke University study.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave in the plains, coastal areas and hill regions is declared when the maximum temperatures are above 40°C, 37°C and 30°C, respectively and are above the normal average by 4-5 degrees. A severe heatwave is called if the temperature climbs more than5-6 degrees above normal. “We can expect a little respite by 2-3 degrees between 1 and 3 April in the northern areas because of the northerly winds. They are relatively cooler than the westerly winds which we are currently experiencing." said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather.
After 3 April, the westerly winds are expected to flow in northwest and central India because the anti-cyclone, currently over the Arabian sea, will gradually shift towards southwest Rajasthan. “The shift will result in westerly and southwesterly winds from Balochistan, Pakistan and Thar desert which will be dry and hot. They will lead to increased temperatures and a subsequent heatwave. After 3 April, a second heatwave is anticipated over northern India and will continue in central and western parts of the country," Palawat added.
The northwestern plains witnessed mercury soaring as well, paving the way for heatwave-like conditions. Hot weather instead of rain and snowfall was felt across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
“Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Northwest, Central & West India during next 4-5 days. However, intensity of Heat Wave Spell will reduce over Northwest India from 1st April," IMD said in a tweet on Thursday. According to IMD’s monthly outlook for temperature and rainfall in April, above normal temperatures are likely over most parts of northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India. The average rainfall over the country is most likely to be normal. Below normal rainfall is likely in most areas of northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India.
No relief from the soaring temperatures is expected before the second week of April. “By the end of second week of April, we can say that there may be some pre-monsoon activity which may provide some relief from the intense heat," Palawat said.
The primary cause of the ongoing heatwave is the lack of pre-monsoon rainfall in March.
“Usually Delhi-NCR receives 15.9 mm average rainfall in March. This year the month was dry and the first-half of April may also be so. Continuous dry weather results in high sun insolation, which raises temperatures," Palawat said.
