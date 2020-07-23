Second highest single-day spike of 109 COVID-19 cases in Himachal

HIMACHAL PRADESH : Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 109 COVID-19 cases, its second highest single-day spike in the number of cases, bringing the state's tally to 1,835.

Three days ago, the state recorded the highest of 110 fresh cases on a single day.

Of the new cases, 43 were reported from Solan, 42 from Sirmaur, 11 from Kangra, seven from Mandi, two each from Hamirpur and Chamba and one each from Shimla and Bilaspur, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

COVID-19 has claimed 11 lives in Himachal Pradesh so far, while 1,136 people have recovered from the infection and 15 have migrated out of the state.

Thirty-one more patients -- 14 in Solan, seven in Sirmaur, three in Chamba, two each in Mandi, Bilaspur and Kinnaur and one in Kangra -- recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, Dhiman said.

The state's active COVID-19 case count now stands at 671.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 273, followed by 125 in Sirmaur, 68 in Shimla, 63 in Kangra, 43 in Una, 21 in Chamba, 19 in Mandi, 17 in Bilaspur, 15 each in Kinnaur and Kullu, and 12 in Hamirpur.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

