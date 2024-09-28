Second Mpox case reported in Kerala, man returned from UAE admitted to Kochi hospital

  • Another monkeypox (Mpox) case has been reported in in Kerala. A man who returned from the UAE has been admitted to hospital. 

Livemint
Updated28 Sep 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Mpox is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus. (Representational image)
Mpox is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus. (Representational image)(HT_PRINT)

Kerala reported a second monkeypox (Mpox) case after a man who returned from abroad tested positive for the disease in Ernakulam on Friday.

This is the second case of Mpox in Kerala.

The man who reportedly returned from the UAE has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi and is stable.

The contact list of the patient has been prepared, and preventive measures have been taken, reported PTI quoting state Health Minister Veena George.

Also Read | Mpox update: Centre issues advisory after India reports first clade 1b infection

The minister said that preventive measures have been taken, and a contact list of the patient has been prepared.

In a statement, George said that isolation facilities have been arranged in all the districts.

The health department has also urged people with symptoms to seek treatment.

On September 23, India reported the first case of the Mpox strain that led WHO to declare it a public health emergency, in a patient from Kerala.

Also Read | Health secretary asks states to take preventive measures against Mpox clade 1

The Clade 1b strain was detected in a 38-year-old man from Malappuram who had also returned from the United Arab Emirates.

Since the 2022 declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the WHO, 30 cases have been reported in India.

On September 26, the Union Health Ministry released an advisory for all states and union territories on the Mpox disease. The ministry has instructed the states to assess public health preparedness at health facilities, with reviews to be conducted by senior officials at both the state and district levels.

Also Read | Mpox in India: First case of Clade 1b strain detected in Kerala

The Ministry has listed out key public health actions are required to be undertaken to prevent and minimise the risk of further spread of Mpox in the country.

 

Also Read | India’s first Mpox clad 1 case reported in Kerala: Know all symptoms

How Mpox spreads

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management.

It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

Mpox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSecond Mpox case reported in Kerala, man returned from UAE admitted to Kochi hospital

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00450.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00450.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00450.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.