Second newborn dies after rat bite at Madhya Pradesh govt hospital; MYH chief says deaths due to ‘congenital anaemia’

In another shocking incident, a second newborn girl, bitten by rats at Madhya Pradesh government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore, died on Wednesday.

The hospital administration attributed the cause of death to septicemia (blood poisoning or blood infection).

Ashok Yadav, Superintendent of MYH, told NDTV: "Both the children had congenital anaemia, and were referred from outside. One weighed 1 kg and the other 1.6 kg and haemoglobin was also low. Bite marks were present on the children but they do not cause death. One died, while the other was in critical condition with an underdeveloped intestine".

MYH Deputy Superintendent Dr Jitendra Verma told reporters that the baby, who was recently attacked by rats at the hospital, died during treatment.

He also said the girl, weighing just 1.60 kg, was suffering from different congenital deformities, including intestinal malformation.

The girl was operated upon seven days ago, but her condition was critical. She eventually died due to septicemia, an infection that occurs when bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread, Dr Jitendra Verma said.

The girl was bitten by rats on two fingers of her left hand, causing 'mild scratches'.

As per the wishes of the girl's family members, a post-mortem examination was not conducted and the body was handed over to them.

On Tuesday, another newborn girl, who was also a victim of rat attack at the same hospital, lost her life.

She also suffered from different congenital deformities and died due to 'pneumonia infection', hospital officials had said.

Both the rat attack victims were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the department related to surgery of newborns.

Based on the initial investigation into the rat biting incidents at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, two nursing officers were suspended on Tuesday and a nursing superintendent was removed from the post.

Following the incident, the hospital management and administration have taken a strong step and pest control activity is taking place daily.

A special meeting of nursing officers and staff was also held, instructing them to immediately inform the pest control agency if any rat-related issue is reported, Dr Jitendra Verma said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said that immediate action has been taken over the death of the newborn child at MY Hospital, and a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

