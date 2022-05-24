Second Omicron BA.5 case detected in India. Details here

The second case of Omicron BA.5 has been detected in India after a 29-year-old NRI, who recently came to Vadodara in Gujarat from South Africa, was found to be infected with the highly-transmittable COVID variant. The man tested positive on 1 May for coronavirus after he arrived here to meet his parents. Later, on 10 May, he flew to New Zealand after testing negative for the virus.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}