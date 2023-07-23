Second part of MDB report to review suggestions for reforms, speed of response1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 04:44 PM IST
According to the report’s authors, reforming the MDB agenda and scaling them appropriately are urgent issues that require immediate action
New Delhi: The second part of the NK Singh and Lawrence Summers report on strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs) will review multiple suggestions for reforms, elaborate on operational reforms, speed of response and private capital mobilisation, including prospects for scaling up the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).
