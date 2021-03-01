Second phase of Covid-19 vaccination begins today. 5 things to know

It was re-iterated that all vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the Government Health Facilities will be entirely free of cost, while Private Facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs. 250 per person per dose ( ₹150/- for vaccines and ₹100/- as operational charges). Private Hospitals are to remit the cost of vaccine doses allotted to them in a designated account of the National Health Authority (NHA). The payment gateway for the same is being enabled by NHA on their website.