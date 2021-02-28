OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive from tomorrow: All you need to know
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, Moroccan nurse administers the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of the vaccination campaign, at cheikh Khalifa Hospital in Casablanca, Morocco. As the coronavirus pandemic exploded worldwide last April, global organizations banded together to help ensure vaccines would be distributed fairly. But the COVAX initiative has been dogged by shortages of cash and supplies as well as logistical hurdles. Some poorer countries have been unwilling to wait for COVAX, and have found other ways to get vaccines. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, Moroccan nurse administers the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of the vaccination campaign, at cheikh Khalifa Hospital in Casablanca, Morocco. As the coronavirus pandemic exploded worldwide last April, global organizations banded together to help ensure vaccines would be distributed fairly. But the COVAX initiative has been dogged by shortages of cash and supplies as well as logistical hurdles. Some poorer countries have been unwilling to wait for COVAX, and have found other ways to get vaccines. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar, File) (AP)

Second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive from tomorrow: All you need to know

2 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 08:31 AM IST Staff Writer

People with the presence of one of the 20 co-morbidities, including diabetes and heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year, will be prioritised in the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive,

India is all set to begin the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive that will cover 10 crore people across the country from Monday. Govt will start the vaccination of people above 60 years and individuals above 45 years of age having comorbidities against coronavirus.

People with the presence of one of the 20 co-morbidities, including diabetes and heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year, will be prioritised in the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government said on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Protesters shout slogans and flash three-finger salutes during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 27.

More protests against coup planned in Myanmar after hundreds arrested

2 min read . 07:46 AM IST
Tikait is leading the protest at Ghazipur.

Rakesh Tikait to tour 5 states in March to drum up support for farmers' protest

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST
The Islami Sangh Nepal, a Kathmandu-based organisation, came under the scanner of Indian intelligence agencies for allegedly providing sanctuary to fugitive Indian terrorists in 2018.

Indian intelligence agencies keep an eye on Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group expanding in Nepal

1 min read . 06:55 AM IST
A milkman carries a can of milk on a cold and foggy morning

Haryana: Khap panchayat decides to increase milk price to protest farm laws

1 min read . 06:44 AM IST

The simplified system of certifying people with these co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group was explained to the States Health Departments.

The co-morbidities which have been prioritised include diabetes, heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year, post-cardiac transplant, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, a severe respiratory disease with hospitalisation in the last two years, primary immunodeficiency dieases/HIV infection and angina and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.

The simplified one-page certificate to be signed by any registered medical practitioner. The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN 2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC).

The states and UTs were explained the simplified process of registration, which shall be through three routes. The first is advance self-registration under which the beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the CO-Win 2.0 portal and through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc.

This will show the government and private hospitals serving as COVID vaccination centres with the date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination.

Second is on-site registration -- Facility of on-site registration allows those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into the identified COVID vaccination centres and get themselves registered on-site and then vaccinated.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Third, is facilitated cohort registration -- Under this mechanism, the State/UT governments will take a proactive lead. Specific date(s) for COVID vaccination will be decided where target groups of potential beneficiates will be vaccinated.

The State/UT health authorities will ensure that that the target groups are actively mobilised and brought to the vaccination centres. ASHAs, ANMs, Panchayati Raj representatives and Women's Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be utilised for mobilising the target groups.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout