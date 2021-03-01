NEW DELHI : Amidst its struggle to contain the fresh resurgence of covid-19 cases, India on Monday rolled out the second phase of the nationwide covid-19 vaccination program, now extended to senior citizens and people aged 45 and over with co-morbidities.

The first phase witnessed apparent hesitancy and thereby low uptake of the covid-19 vaccines among healthcare and frontline workers. With an unmet aim of vaccinating 30 million health and other frontline workers but achieving less than half the number, the second phase’s target is 27 million.

According to the union health ministry’s provisional data, 25 Lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal on Monday. Out of this, 24.5 Lakh are citizens and the rest are Healthcare Workers (HCW) and Frontline Workers (FLW). About 6.44 Lakh appointments were booked today by the citizen beneficiaries. A total of 1,47,28,569 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Monday.

These include 66,95,665 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 25,57,837 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 53,27,587 FLWs (first dose), 1,28,630 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 18,850 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, the government data showed.

Total 4,27,072 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the 45th day of nationwide covid-19 inoculation program. Out of which 3,25,485 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 1,01,587 HCWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

Even before the registration opened for age-appropriate population group on Monday at 9:00 AM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first beneficiary of the second phase who on early Monday morning took his first dose of the covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered covaxin vaccine manufactured by Bharat BioTech to PM Modi. The second nurse who helped administer the first dose of covid-19 vaccine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Rosamma Anil, who is from Kerala.

Following the prime minister, several ministers such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of external affairs S Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and Odhisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also took the first dose of covid-19 vaccine. While Shah was administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine by a team of doctors at the Medanta Hospital, a private facility in Gurgaon, S Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh took it in AIIMS, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that he will take the first dose of covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. “Some misinformation was spread against Covaxin even though it has been approved only after scientific considerations. The prime minister took covaxin and gave a clear message to the country post which misinformation should be ignored and hesitancy should not be there," said the health Minister. He went on saying that the side effects of covid-19 vaccines can be minimal like of any other vaccines such as swelling or fever. While there has been negligible hospitalisation due to vaccination which is 0.0004, no death has occurred due to vaccination, said Harsh Vardhan.

“We have given some relaxation to state govts. In the next few days, the walk-in system will be streamlined, a provision is in place for this. A certain number of people can go to the centre after taking an appointment through booking," said Harsh Vardhan Union Health Minister.

India started the covid-19 vaccination program on January 16th aiming to control the pandemic. In last one month, the country’s case load has again started increasing after stabilising a bit.

Several States in the country continue to report an increased number of daily new cases. 6 States, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours, the data available with the health ministry shows.

At least 15,510 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,293. It is followed by Kerala with 3,254 while Punjab has reported 579 new cases. 87.25% of the new cases are from these six States, the government said.

India’s total Active Caseload is 1,68,627 on Tuesday which has skulked to 1.52% of the total Positive Cases which was once reached a low of 1.2%. Five States account for 84% of total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.39% of India’s total active cases, followed by Kerala with 29.49%, according to the health ministry.

Around 106 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Five States account for 86.79% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (62). Kerala follows with 15 daily deaths and Punjab has reported 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data shows. The total tally of covid-19 cases mounted to 1,11,22,229 and the toll touched 157,250.

