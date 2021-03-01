Meanwhile, the union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that he will take the first dose of covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. “Some misinformation was spread against Covaxin even though it has been approved only after scientific considerations. The prime minister took covaxin and gave a clear message to the country post which misinformation should be ignored and hesitancy should not be there," said the health Minister. He went on saying that the side effects of covid-19 vaccines can be minimal like of any other vaccines such as swelling or fever. While there has been negligible hospitalisation due to vaccination which is 0.0004, no death has occurred due to vaccination, said Harsh Vardhan.