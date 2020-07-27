Second round of stimulus must be well-timed, economists say

“We can afford another round of stimulus worth 1% of (the) GDP," said Sachchidanand Shukla, chief economist, Mahindra Group. However, timing will be key, he added. “We need to see two necessary conditions for efficacy of the next round. First, some semblance of a peak/plateau of coronavirus infections. Second, the degree of unlock, which is now localized—it must cover at least the top 10-12 states." According to him, unlocking economic activities will be the greatest natural stimulus for the economy, as the lockdowns in economic hubs does not inspire confidence among businesses to shift gears.