NEW DELHI: The next e-auction for the sale of FCI wheat to bulk consumers like flour millers under the open market sale scheme (OMSS) will be held on February 15, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has issued direction to all the winning bidders of the first e-auction held on 1-2 February to remit the cost and lift the stock immediately from concerned depots across the country and make the same available in respective markets in order to further contain the prices.

The prices are set to fall further after the wheat sold in the e-auction is lifted and flour is made available in the market.

“In order to address the rising price of wheat and Atta (flour) in the country, as per the recommendation made by the Group of Ministers, Food Corporation of India offered 22.0 LMT out of 25 LMT wheat stock earmarked for e-auction wheat from the Central pool stock to the market through various routes under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) in the e-auction on 1st and 2nd February 2023," the ministry said.

In the e-auction, more than 1,150 bidders came forward for participation in the first week and a quantity of 9.2 LMT was sold across the country.

Last month, the government announced plans to sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market from its buffer stock under OMSS in order to check wheat and wheat flour prices.

Out of 30 lakh tonnes, FCI will sell 25 lakh tonnes to bulk consumers like flour millers through e-auction and 2 lakh tonnes to states/union territories.