Second sale of wheat through e-auction to be held on 15 February
The prices are set to fall further after the wheat sold in the e-auction is lifted and flour is made available in the market
NEW DELHI: The next e-auction for the sale of FCI wheat to bulk consumers like flour millers under the open market sale scheme (OMSS) will be held on February 15, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.
