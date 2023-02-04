Second sale of wheat through e-auction to be held on 15 February

“In order to address the rising price of wheat and Atta (flour) in the country, as per the recommendation made by the Group of Ministers, Food Corporation of India offered 22.0 LMT out of 25 LMT wheat stock earmarked for e-auction wheat from the Central pool stock to the market through various routes under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) in the e-auction on 1st and 2nd February 2023," the ministry said.