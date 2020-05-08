A special 'Shramik train' carrying around 1,200 migrants left from New Delhi railway station for Muzaffarpur in Bihar, earlier today. This is the second special train assigned for migrant workers.

The first special train left from the ntional capital for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday carrying 1,200 stranded migrant workers.

So far, the Indian Railways have run 251 Shramik Special Trains all over the country. Yesterday 61 trains had departed from different parts of the country. Out of the 53 trains planned for today, so far 43 trains have left, informed Indian Railways official.

On Thursday, the Railways had operated 61 trains.

Every such special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats. However, to maintain social distancing norms, Indian Railways is only allowing 54 people in a coach by not allotting the middle berth to any passenger.

Since the beginning of the services, Gujarat remained one of the top originating stations, followed by Kerala.

With inputs from agencies

