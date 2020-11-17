Second successful flight test of QRSAM system conducted within a week

The flight test, second in the series was conducted at around3.42 pm from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. The test was carried out once again, against the high performance Jet Unmanned Aerial Target called Banshee, which simulates an aircraft.

The radars acquired the target from a long range and tracked it till the mission computer automatically launched the missile. Continuous guidance was provided through Radar data link. Missile entered the terminal active homing guidance and reached the target close enough for proximity operation of warhead activation.

The flight test was conducted in the deployment configuration of the weapon system comprising of Launcher, fully Automated Command and Control System, Surveillance System and Multi Function Radars. The QRSAM weapon system, which can operate on the move, consists of all indigenously developed subsystems. All objectives of the test were fully met. The launch was carried out in the presence of the users from Indian Army.

A number of range instruments like Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Sensors were deployed which captured the complete flight data and verified the performance of the missile.

Teams from ARDE and R&DE(E) from Pune, LRDE Bengaluru, and IRDE Dehradun in addition to the Missile Complex Laboratories from Hyderabad and Balasore participated in the test.

The first in the series test of QRSAM took place on 13 November 2020 achieving the milestone of a direct hit. Second test proved the performance parameters of warhead.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO scientists on the successful flight test of QRSAM. Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated all the teams who worked on the QRSAM project, on the second continuous successful flight test.

The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging targets with short halts. It is designed to give air defence coverage for strike columns of the Indian Army, a defence statement said.

Propelled by a single stage solid propellant rocket motor, the sophisticated missile used all indigenous subsystems.

The missile is cannisterised for transportation and launch using a mobile launcher which is capable of carrying six canisterised missiles.

All QRSAM weapon system elements like battery multifunction radar, battery surveillance radar, battery command post vehicle and mobile launcher were deployed in the flight test, it said.

The radar tracked the target - Banshee PTA - from the farthest range and the missile was launched when the target was within kill zone and achieved the direct hit with terminal active homing by RF seeker guidance, the statement said.

Various laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) such as DRDL, RCI, LRDE, R&DE(E), IRDE and ITR participated in the test, it said.

The weapon system elements have been realized through defence PSUs BEL, BDL and private industry L&T. The missile system is fully indigenous with active RF Seekers, Electro Mechanical Actuation (EMA) systems sourced from various industries.

The radar is a four walled active phased Array radar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via