Second Sudanese national admitted to Hyderabad hospital also tests negative for Ebola

Two Sudanese nationals at Gandhi Hospital tested negative for Ebola after presenting with fever. The Telangana government has established a special isolation ward for suspected cases, following enhanced health measures at Hyderabad airport due to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in certain regions.

PTI
Published6 Jun 2026, 10:13 PM IST
An employee processes solutions containing samples taken from hazard suits and clothing to detect evidence of contamination in a laboratory at the Bavarian Nordic A/S biotechnology company, where the research into infectious diseases, including the ebola vaccine, takes place in Kvistgaard, Denmark,
An employee processes solutions containing samples taken from hazard suits and clothing to detect evidence of contamination in a laboratory at the Bavarian Nordic A/S biotechnology company, where the research into infectious diseases, including the ebola vaccine, takes place in Kvistgaard, Denmark,

The second of two Sudanese nationals admitted to the state-run Gandhi Hospital here with complaints of fever also tested negative for Ebola, officials said on Saturday.

The student in his 20s, was referred to hospital on the evening of June 4 from a private healthcare facility in the city. An attendant of the student was advised to remain in home isolation.

Earlier, another Sudanese national tested negative after being admitted to the hospital when he was found to have fever during thermal screening at the RGI airport. He had come to Hyderabad for knee surgery.

The Telangana government has set up a special 10-bed isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital for suspected Ebola cases.

Last month, Hyderabad airport issued an advisory stating it was implementing enhanced public health preparedness measures in accordance with directives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) regarding the ongoing Ebola virus disease outbreak reported in certain countries.

Also Read | Ebola symptoms, travel history: What India’s latest health advisory says

The advisory applies to passengers arriving from or transiting through affected regions, including Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and neighbouring high-risk areas. Passengers from these regions may be required to complete a Self-Declaration Form (SDF) before deboarding, it said.

According to the WHO, Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease affecting humans and other primates.

The virus transmits to humans from infected wild animals such as fruit bats, porcupines, and non-human primates. It subsequently spreads through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected individuals, as well as through contaminated surfaces and materials like bedding and clothing.

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