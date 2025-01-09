JEE student ends life: Coaching hub Kota was rocked by another suicide in the span of 24 hours on Wednesday after a student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) ended his life.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Abhishek Lodha, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

Abhishek, who lived in a PG room in the Dakaniya area under the Vigyan Nagar Police Station, was found hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room in Rajasthan's Kota district, reported PTI, quoting police.

Since May 2024, the student had been preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota.

In a suicide note, Abhishek stated he felt he would not be able to clear the JEE.

"I'm unable to study. I am preparing for the JEE exams, but it's beyond me. Sorry," reported NDTV, quoting a suicide note.

His family members said that he was good at studies, and had spoken to his uncle the evening before the incident.

Abhishek's elder brother Ajay said that he was good at studying and had himself insisted on coming to Kota for coaching.

The youth's body has been placed in the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem to be conducted after the arrival of his family members.

The deceased uncle said that he always said everything was good and going well.

"The last time we spoke to him was the evening before the incident," said his uncle.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, 19-year-old Neeraj, another JEE aspirant from Haryana, was found hanging in his hostel room.

In December, a 16-year-old boy from Vaishali district in Bihar, who was preparing for IIT-JEE, was found hanging at his hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar police station area.

In November, an 18-year-old student from Annupur in Madhya Pradesh, who was preparing for JEE, died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his hostel.