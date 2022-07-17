Second suspected Monkeypox case detected in Vijayawada

Second suspected Monkeypox case detected in Vijayawada2 min read . 05:08 PM IST
India's first case of Monkeypox was reported from Kerala in a man who returned from the UAE on 12 July
A suspected case of Monkeypox has been reported in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada in a child who recently returned from Saudi Arabia.
News agency ANI quoted the GGH Hospital superintendent that samples of the child have been sent to Pune for testing.
“Family of the child is kept under home quarantine. The family returned to India from a Saudi Arabia tour yesterday," said N Rao, the superintendent.
India reported its first case of Monkeypox on Thursday, with a Keralite who returned from the UAE testing positive for the virus.
Following this, the Centre rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to collaborate with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures.
Further, Kerala stepped up vigil to prevent the spread of monkeypox, issuing special alerts to five districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam.
This came as people from these districts were co-passengers of the infected person in the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram Indigo flight. State health minister Veena George said that isolation facilities will be set up in all these districts.
Kerala has also intensified surveillance at airports. "As part of it, the Health Department will hold discussions with the airport authorities. If anyone found with symptoms, steps will be taken to isolate them and ambulances have been arranged to shift them to hospitals," said George.
She said training for monkeypox prevention is being held in a comprehensive manner and till now over 1,200 health workers have been trained.
"The health condition of the patient who was confirmed with the infection is stable. No one else has been diagnosed with the disease yet. All his contacts are under observation. The Health Department is constantly in touch with his contacts and speaks to them twice a day over phone to enquire about their mental and physical health," she said.
Central govt guidelines
The ministry of health and family welfare on Friday releases guidelines for the management of Monkeypox disease.
The ministry listed out points for the general masses to avoid the contradiction of the disease which included avoiding contact with sick people and avoiding contact with dead or wild animals(rodents, monkeys).
The general public has also been advised to visit the nearest health facility if one comes in close contact with monkeypox-affected person or an area with the affected persons or animals.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday informed about 15 Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratories across the country on a micro-blogging website.
