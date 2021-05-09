Second wave brings key surveys to a halt

“We have put the four surveys on hold as the surging covid-19 makes it almost impossible to do the household surveys," said D.P.S. Negi, director-general of the labour bureau. “We are talking to our expert committee on how to incorporate the new realities in these surveys. It’s a difficult situation, and sending our field workers to houses and offices will have a huge implication on their health and well-being. Second, no one will entertain surveyors at their homes during a second wave," said Negi, who is also the chief labour commissioner (central).