Second wave deals a second blow to the job market

Of the 41 sectors tracked by job portal Naukri.com, 38 saw a month-on-month drop in hiring activity in April. In March, this number was 21. In February, it was just 4. As in the first wave, sectors that entail people-to-people contact were the worst affected. The travel and hospitality sector, for example, followed up on an 8% month-on-month drop in hiring activity in March with a 36% drop in April. This sector had shown an increase in hiring activity between December and February. A greater concern this time is that even sectors that weathered the pandemic better such as IT services, education and healthcare have seen a sharp slowdown in hiring.