Second wave halted India’s economic recovery but the worst may be over

In May, all four indicators in the consumer economy segment fell into red, with three performing their worst since May 2020. Tractor sales, which had been resilient after last year’s lockdown, saw their first decline in a year, reflecting the rural impact of the virus in the second wave. Passenger vehicle dispatches declined at an annualized rate of 48% over the two-year-ago period. Vehicle registrations, which bear a closer link with retail sales, also declined at a similar rate. However, two times as many vehicles were registered than the year-ago period, showing that the second wave impact was lesser than the first wave. On a sequential basis, passenger vehicle sales dropped 71%. Domestic airlines carried 2.1 million passengers in May, down 63% sequentially and 58% lower on an annualized basis over the two-year-ago period.