Second wave hits small apparel manufacturers: Report

“Retailers were operating at sales of 70–80% pre-covid levels over January–Feb’21. However, the industry has once again been put on the back foot due to fresh lockdowns being imposed; the impact from the second wave could be more severe given the already weak condition of many players," the brokerage said in a report on the apparel manufacturing industry after speaking to key players and industry associations such as the Clothing Manufacturing Association of India (CMAI).