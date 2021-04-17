OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Second wave of coronavirus destructive, but our govt prepared: Gehlot

Second wave of coronavirus destructive, but our govt prepared: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interacts with media representatives. (PTI)Premium
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interacts with media representatives. (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2021, 12:53 AM IST PTI

  • He said the government is concerned for the lives and livelihoods of people and that necessary steps have been taken to contain the spread of the virus
  • He said the situation in Rajasthan is better than that in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi

Calling the ongoing second wave of coronavirus infection destructive, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehot Friday called upon people to follow all COVID-19-related guidelines strictly and said the government is prepared to meet any challenge.

He said the government is concerned for the lives and livelihoods of people and that necessary steps have been taken to contain the spread of the virus.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

He said the situation in Rajasthan is better than that in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, but the government will take more strict steps if required.

Gehlot said the pace of spread of COVID-19 infection is alarming and singled out election rallies for contributing to it.

"Limits were crossed in the elections. The judiciary also allowed the election to be held. We had opposed it but we were not listened to. The election commission had to do its duty and we also committed mistakes," he said in a video message.

Gehlot said it started with Bihar elections where lakhs of people attended rallies.

"Now elections are being held in five states. You may have seen what is happening. Rallies were held during bypolls in Rajasthan also. To some extent, we are also responsible," he acknowledged.

He said the government handled the pandemic with the support of all last year and it has its preparations in place this time also.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Premium Premium

Moderna expects vaccine shipments to Britain, Canada to be delayed

1 min read . 16 Apr 2021
COVID-19 patients rest inside an isolation wardPremium Premium

No shortage of hospital beds, more Remdesivir in 2-3 days: Noida DM

2 min read . 16 Apr 2021
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra.Premium Premium

ICMR asks states to share data of genome sequencing of SARS CoV2 virus

3 min read . 16 Apr 2021
New Delhi, India - April 16, 2021: People shopping for vegetables and groceries hours before a night curfew, leading into a weekend curfew from tomorrow takes effect to check the spread of Covid-19, at Karol Bagh in New Delhi, India, on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)Premium Premium

Delhi, Maharastra see highest-ever one-day Covid spike since beginning of pandemic: 10 updates

1 min read . 16 Apr 2021

He said the government had to impose weekend curfew in view of the surge in the cases and if required, more steps will be taken.

The chief minister appealed to people to follow all guidelines and directions including the weekend curfew which started at 6 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am on Monday. PTI SDA TIR TIR

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout