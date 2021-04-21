Second wave of covid-19 may peak in May, say IIT Kanpur scientists

The pandemic has spread intensely across all states, the study said, is evident from the effective reproduction number R0. R0 is the number of secondary infections generated from one infected individual. This means R0 is a measure of virus transmission, or the number of persons each infected person will infect on an average. “Major disconcerting issue is Rt being close to 2 in some of the populous states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. The exponential growth rate for the second wave is more than double of the first wave. This is the reason for dramatic increase in numbers. The alarming issue is that we are on the rapid growth phase for the last four weeks," said Verma.