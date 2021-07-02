Second wave of COVID-19 not over, cannot lower guard, warns Centre

Indicating that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, the Centre on Friday urged people not to lower guard.

During a press briefing regarding COVID-19 situation in the country, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said, We have noted a decline of 13% in COVID19 cases as compared to the last week. On average, we are reporting 46,000 cases (daily) in the country.

He added, There has been a decline of 86% in active cases since the peak. Under the continued focus of clinical management, the recovery rate, which was at 81.1% on May 3rd, is now at around 97%.

However, the Centre urged people not to lower guard as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

Centre has requested States to identify districts where weekly positivity rate is above 10% or bed occupancy is over 60% and impose highest level of restrictions for at least 14 days, to break the chain of transmission, Agarwal further said

The Centre also said that there are 71 districts with a positivity rate of over 10%.

Speaking on the topic of vaccination, Agarwal stated, India has administered over 34 crore doses (of COVID vaccine), maximum across the world. This is followed by the US with 32.8 crore doses & the UK with 7.79 crore doses.

Nearly 80 per cent healthcare workers and 90 per cent frontline workers have been administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, it said.

India saw a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies)

