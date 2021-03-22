India appears to be entering the second wave of covid-19 pandemic with coronavirus cases increasing at unabated pace once again. Public health experts have warned that the country will have to strengthen its testing, contact tracing and surveillance to prevent yet another explosion of the disease.

The country recorded over 46,951 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of these, 84.49% are reported from 6 States of Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in the covid-19 daily new cases. They together account for 80.5% of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data shows. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 30,535 (65.03%). This is followed by Punjab with 2,644 while Kerala reported 1,875 new cases, the union health ministry data showed.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 3,34,646 as on Monday. India’s present active caseload now stands at 2.87% of India’s total Positive Cases which is almost double the percentage two months ago. A net incline of 25,559 cases has been added to the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. The daily Positivity Rate (7-day average) currently stands at 3.70%.

“Pandemics by definition occur in waves, and while different parts of the country over the last year have seen multiple waves, as a nation we seem now to be heading towards the second major wave. So far, the current spurt has been restricted to few states like Maharashtra. This jump in Maharashtra, and constant increase in many other states, is an area of concern and indicative of the looming second wave," said Himanshu Sikka, Lead-Health, IPE Global, a think tank and international development consultancy firm.

Citing the example of Maharashtra, Sikka said that it is especially concerning, as the current wave in Maharashtra seems to be stronger than the previous, where daily cases went up to only over 23,000 range compared to already around 30,000 daily cases in current wave.

Starting from March, 2020, the average daily number of covid-19 cases in the mid-September, 2020 had been around 97,800, after which the numbers started diminishing to become around 9,000 per day and then started spiking up again. After mid-September, the lowest number of covid-19 cases was reported on February 9, 2021 when 9,110 cases were reported in the country. Since then, spike of cases was reported from some states. As a result, 14,264 new cases were reported in the country on February 21, 2021, followed by 17,407 cases on March 4, 2021 and 46,951 cases as on today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week asked the states to stop the emerging "second peak" of coronavirus immediately after noting that 70 districts of the country witnessed 150% rise in the last few weeks. Modi had warned that if the country does not stop this growing pandemic now, then a country-wide outbreak can occur.

“In pandemics, if subsequent waves achieve higher peak, then it represents a greater concern and reflects that the pandemic on a whole is moving up. If the same pattern is reflected by other states then the situation is going to be much worse than what we have seen during the previous peak. States and national government may need to take some decisive decisions in the coming weed depending on how other states move. In many ways it’s going to be deja vu for policy makers from same time last year," said Sikka.

However, India started vaccinating its population against coronavirus starting January 16th 2021 and so far, has vaccinated over 45 million people. At the same time, India is also seeing a surge in cases of the mutant strains of coronavirus with over 400 cases which is a matter of worry during the remerging pandemic. The government has recently confirmed circulation of the UK, South Africa, and Brazil mutant variants of coronavirus in the country. Public health experts claim that mutant strain may become more infectious that the previous ones.

“The UK strain (B.1.1.7) which has been found in India is certainly more infectious and transmits more efficiently than the original strains. In India currently, there is a lack of published data on which strain is circulating most dominantly," said Professor N K Ganguly, President, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research and former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“To gather the requisite information and respond effectively, both testing and sequencing density needs to be increased and it is crucial to have in-depth analysis of all strains to inform the reasons for the recent spike," he said.

Ganguly said argued that in India, the surveillance mechanism needs to be made more robust – currently, most labs are carrying out sequencing without appropriate tracking so the sequencing exercise is not translating into public health benefits.

