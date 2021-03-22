Second wave of covid looms large as India records nearly 47,000 cases in 1 day

“In pandemics, if subsequent waves achieve higher peak, then it represents a greater concern and reflects that the pandemic on a whole is moving up. If the same pattern is reflected by other states then the situation is going to be much worse than what we have seen during the previous peak. States and national government may need to take some decisive decisions in the coming weed depending on how other states move. In many ways it’s going to be deja vu for policy makers from same time last year," said Sikka.