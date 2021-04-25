Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Second wave of Covid 'toofan' has shaken the country: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Second wave of Covid 'toofan' has shaken the country: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 12:26 PM IST Staff Writer

During the 76th episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi spoke to doctors, nurses and frontline workers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of coronavirus 'toofan' (storm) has shaken the country and our patience and capacity to bear the pain.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of coronavirus 'toofan' (storm) has shaken the country and our patience and capacity to bear the pain.

"I am speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident but this storm (2nd wave) has shaken the nation," PM Modi said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"I am speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident but this storm (2nd wave) has shaken the nation," PM Modi said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

During the 76th episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi spoke to doctors, nurses and frontline workers, who shared their experience and views on the disease, and expressed confidence that people will soon come out of this crisis.

The over 30-minute broadcast was entirely focussed on the pandemic, which has been rampaging across the country for weeks, with Modi asserting that defeating the disease is the biggest priority.

He urged countrymen to go for vaccination against the disease and cautioned them against rumours about it.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Delhi government extends lockdown by a week as Covid-19 cases see record surge

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST
Premium

'I pray to Lord Mahavir that he keeps everyone healthy': PM Modi

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
Premium

New Zealand’s Covid success: Concert for 50,000 held in Auckland

1 min read . 11:21 AM IST
Premium

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Do not fall prey to rumour about Covid-19 vaccines, says PM Modi

2 min read . 11:42 AM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.