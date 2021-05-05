Speaking at the virtual 54th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank, Sitharaman said the country is currently going through the second wave of covid and the resurgence of the pandemic has caused sufferings for very large number of persons and put the healthcare system under huge strain. “We are thankful to the international community for their support in this hour of need. The vaccine production capacity in the country is being ramped up and more vaccine candidates are on verge of entering the commercial chain. We are confident that with expected adequate access to critical raw materials, we would not only be able to meet our domestic needs but also soon be back to meet critical vaccine needs of the world," she added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}