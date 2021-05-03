OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Second wave slows down homes sales, project launches

Second wave slows down homes sales, project launches

In states such as Maharashtra, which has India’s most valuable property market, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the withdrawal of the stamp duty waiver had added to a drop in property registrations in April. (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)Premium
In states such as Maharashtra, which has India’s most valuable property market, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the withdrawal of the stamp duty waiver had added to a drop in property registrations in April. (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
 3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2021, 10:08 AM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • Homebuyers stayed away from site visits and postponed transaction closures
  • Developers and real estate consultants expect the sudden slump in home sales to continue but expect a recovery in the latter half of 2021

BENGALURU : The recovery in home sales and project launches has sharply slowed down due to the second covid wave, as homebuyers stayed away from site visits and postponed transaction closures.

In states such as Maharashtra, which has India’s most valuable property market, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the withdrawal of the stamp duty waiver had added to a drop in property registrations in April.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Developers and real estate consultants expect the sudden slump in home sales to continue but expect a recovery in the latter half of 2021.

“We expect home sales to see a 25-30% drop in the April-June quarter. Until the second wave, sales in the last few months were driven by stamp duty waiver and pent-up demand. With the second wave, the impact will be significant," said Pankaj Kapoor, founder and MD, Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt. Ltd.

The top eight property markets across India saw a 32% growth in home sales in the January-March period compared with the preceding quarter, according to Liases Foras’ report in April. A total of 69,697 units were sold during the period.

Mohit Malhotra, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO), Godrej Properties Ltd, said the second wave would create a disruption for 3-4 months in the residential market though the long-term outlook remains strong.

“There was significant volume growth post the lockdown last year and we believe that will continue in the long-term," he said.

However, developers were also expecting that the recovery would also lead to a rise in property prices, given that home prices have remained stagnant for many years now.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
R Balakrishna Pillai passed away today morning.Premium Premium

R Balakrishna Pillai, former minister and Kerala Congress (B) chairman, passes away at 86

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
A health worker handling oxygen cylinders inside the Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games Village, in New DelhiPremium Premium

Covid update: India daily cases dip for second day but still above 3.6 lakh

1 min read . 09:46 AM IST
The SC in its order, released late Sunday night, asked the Central govt to ensure that the deficit in the supply of oxygen to Delhi is rectified by midnight of May 3.Premium Premium

Consider lockdown to curb spread of Covid-19: Supreme Court tells Centre, states

6 min read . 09:20 AM IST
India Air Force's aircraft airlifts cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to Hindon airbase near Delhi.Premium Premium

Indian Air Force airlifts cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany, UK amid acute Covid-19 crisis

1 min read . 08:45 AM IST

“We need sustained volume growth for a couple of quarters before one can realistically expect price hikes to happen. Whenever that happens, there will be sharp hike. But for now, any price hike would likely happen next year," he added.

Given that the sales momentum would remain low for a few months, some developers have started postponing project launches to the latter half of the year.

Sanjay Dutt, MD&CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL) said online sales are on while it has closed down the sales experience centres temporarily due to the lockdown restrictions.

“We saw our highest ever sales in 2020-21 and the January-March period was the best-performing quarter. We expect similar momentum in 2021-22 though there would be a shortfall in our June quarter sales," Dutt added.

TRIL, like many other developers, is monitoring the current crisis and trying to keep construction sites open. However, it has decided to push some projects that were expected to launch in the first half of the year, to the second half.

“There was huge pent-up demand up until March and there are enquiries still, but the second wave would have a severe impact on sales. Fence-sitting is back as homebuyers are taking time to take decisions," said Vinod Menon, founder and CEO, Citrus Ventures, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer.

Mani Rangarajan, group chief operating officer, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com, said the recent outbreak of second wave of covid-19 and semi-lockdown in many states may put the brakes on the revival of the housing demand seen during the last nine months.

"Though it is too early to assess the impact, we need to keep in mind that real estate industry is more prepared this time to handle the situation. The sector has taken a giant leap in adoption of digital tools for marketing and sales during the last one year," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout