Second wife chops off husband’s genitals after heated argument in UP's Amethi

In a horrific incident, a woman allegedly chopped off genitals of her husband during a domestic fight in Jagdishpur area of Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident took place in Fasanganj Kachnaw village on Saturday night when the victim, identified as 38-year-old Ansar Ahmad, was attacked by his second wife, Nazneen Bano, with a knife during a heated argument.

She chopped off his genitals in the attack, the police said.

Ahmad, had two wives, Sabejool and Nazneen Bano, and had no children from either marriage.

Frequent quarrels used to occur in the household over the arrangement.

After the assault, Ahmad was rushed to the community health centre in Jagdishpur and later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raebareli for advanced treatment.

Nazneen was taken into custody and is being interrogated by the police, Jagdishpur Station House Officer Raghvendra said, according to news agency PTI.

Cops arrest woman for killing husband with lover’s help in Aligarh Last week, a woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death with her partner's help and setting the body on fire in Aligarh.

The two accused then dumped his charred remains near a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district.

According to the police, the accused killed Yousuf (29), poured acid on his body and then set it on fire to conceal his identity.

Yousuf's family had filed a missing complaint at Chharra police station in

Aligarh on August 2. They said he had been missing since morning.

On Sunday night, police received information regarding the charred remains of an unknown person being discovered near a brick factory. The police reached the spot along with Yousuf's family and identified the body.

During the investigation, the police found that the victim's wife, Tabassum (29), had an extramarital affair with Danish (27).

The accused stabbed Yousuf in the stomach and burned his body, sources said.