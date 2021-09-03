A British-era tunnel, discovered at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and a renovated execution room will be opened for the public next year.

Assembly speaker Niwas Goel told news agency PTI on Friday, “We will open the renovated British-era 'Fansi Ghar' (execution room) of revolutionaries and the tunnel for public by January 26 next year or latest by August 15, 2022."

People will be allowed to visit these two places when the Delhi Assembly is not in session. The tunnel was discovered in 2016," Goel added.

The tunnel that was recently excavated connects the Delhi Assembly to the Red Fort, however, its historical significance is not yet known. The distance between the two is close to 5-6 kilometres.

Earlier in the day, the Legislative Assembly Speaker told ANI, “When I became an MLA in 1993, there was hearsay about a tunnel present here that goes till Red Fort and I tried to search for its history. But there was no clarity over it."

The Delhi Legislative Assembly, which was used as Central Legislative Assembly after shifting of capital from Kolkata to Delhi in 1912, was turned into a court in 1926 and Britishers used this tunnel to bring freedom fighters to the court.

"We are not going to renovate the tunnel or dig it further as it will not be possible because lots of construction activities such as Metro Rail would have blocked its way. We will keep it as it is and allow the public to see it," Goel said.

We knew about the gallows room here but never opened it: Goel

The work on the project of renovation of the execution room had already started. "Tenders have been floated and the PWD would soon begin its work. The design on which the execution room will be renovated have also been prepared," Goel told PTI.

"We all knew about the presence of a gallows room here but never opened it. Now it was the 75th year of independence and I decided to inspect that room. We intend to change that room into a shrine of freedom fighters as a tribute to them," he informed ANI.

(Inputs from agencies)

