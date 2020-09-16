Secret Tibetan military force raises stakes in India-China clash

While India and China’s foreign ministers agreed on the need for restraint during a meeting in Moscow last week, tensions along the border remain higher than at any point since hostilities resumed. Both sides continue to ramp up forces in the disputed area, which is key to controlling vital Himalayan mountain passes, with warning shots fired this month along the Line of Actual Control for the first time in more than four decades. In the past few weeks China moved fighter planes and heavy bombers to the Indian frontier from the Central Theater Command, Beijing’s strategic reserve, which wasn’t done even when the two sides went to war in 1962, according to Indian defense officials, who asked not to be identified due to rules for speaking with the media. China’s defense ministry didn’t reply to faxed questions.